Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 defenses for Week 14 of the 2019 season.

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, kicker and flex.

Week 14 fantasy football team defense rankings:

DST1: Green Bay Packers, GB vs WAS

DST2: Minnesota Vikings, MIN vs DET

DST3: Baltimore Ravens, BAL @ BUF

DST4: Dallas Cowboys, DAL @ CHI

DST5: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ ARI

DST6: Cleveland Browns, CLE vs CIN

DST7: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI vs NYG

DST8: Houston Texans, HOU vs DEN

DST9: New York Jets, NYJ vs MIA

DST10: Chicago Bears, CHI vs DAL

DST11: Tennessee Titans, TEN @ OAK

DST12: New England Patriots, NE vs KC

DST13: New Orleans Saints, NO vs SF

DST14: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ TB

DST15: San Francisco 49ers, SF @ NO

DST16: Carolina Panthers, CAR @ ATL

DST17: Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ LAR

DST18: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC vs LAC

DST19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB vs IND

DST20: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC @ JAC

DST21: Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs SEA

DST22: Cincinnati Bengals, CIN @ CLE

DST23: Kansas City Chiefs, KC @ NE

DST24: Arizona Cardinals, ARI vs PIT

DST25: Buffalo Bills, BUF vs BAL

