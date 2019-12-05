    Fantasy Football: Week 14 Defense Rankings

    Check out Kevin Hanson's top 25 defenses for Week 14 of the 2019 season.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.

    Check out more of Kevin’s rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, kicker and flex.

    Week 14 fantasy football team defense rankings:

    DST1: Green Bay Packers, GB vs WAS

    DST2: Minnesota Vikings, MIN vs DET

    DST3: Baltimore Ravens, BAL @ BUF

    DST4: Dallas Cowboys, DAL @ CHI

    DST5: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ ARI

    DST6: Cleveland Browns, CLE vs CIN

    DST7: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI vs NYG

    DST8: Houston Texans, HOU vs DEN

    DST9: New York Jets, NYJ vs MIA

    DST10: Chicago Bears, CHI vs DAL

    DST11: Tennessee Titans, TEN @ OAK

    DST12: New England Patriots, NE vs KC

    DST13: New Orleans Saints, NO vs SF

    DST14: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ TB

    DST15: San Francisco 49ers, SF @ NO

    DST16: Carolina Panthers, CAR @ ATL

    DST17: Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ LAR

    DST18: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC vs LAC

    DST19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB vs IND

    DST20: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC @ JAC

    DST21: Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs SEA

    DST22: Cincinnati Bengals, CIN @ CLE

    DST23: Kansas City Chiefs, KC @ NE

    DST24: Arizona Cardinals, ARI vs PIT

    DST25: Buffalo Bills, BUF vs BAL

    More Advice From SI Fantasy

    —Jamie Eisner’s Waiver Wire highlights the players you should be picking up

    —Dr. Roto’s Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em can help with your tougher lineup decisions

    —Frankie Taddeo’s Week 14 Injury Report on the players who got hurt in Week 13

    —Frankie Taddeo’s Streaming Options could make or break your playoff run.

    —Jamie Eisner’s Stock Watch on players trending up and down

    —Mark Deming’s Target and Snap Report pulls fantasy nuggets out of the Week 13 data

    YOU MAY LIKE