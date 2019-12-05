Fantasy Football: Week 14 Defense Rankings
Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2019 season. His fantasy rankings have placed him in the Top 20 in each of the past two seasons among all the industry experts tracked by FantasyPros.com, and he has been in the Top 25 in six of the past eight years.
Week 14 fantasy football team defense rankings:
DST1: Green Bay Packers, GB vs WAS
DST2: Minnesota Vikings, MIN vs DET
DST3: Baltimore Ravens, BAL @ BUF
DST4: Dallas Cowboys, DAL @ CHI
DST5: Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ ARI
DST6: Cleveland Browns, CLE vs CIN
DST7: Philadelphia Eagles, PHI vs NYG
DST8: Houston Texans, HOU vs DEN
DST9: New York Jets, NYJ vs MIA
DST10: Chicago Bears, CHI vs DAL
DST11: Tennessee Titans, TEN @ OAK
DST12: New England Patriots, NE vs KC
DST13: New Orleans Saints, NO vs SF
DST14: Indianapolis Colts, IND @ TB
DST15: San Francisco 49ers, SF @ NO
DST16: Carolina Panthers, CAR @ ATL
DST17: Seattle Seahawks, SEA @ LAR
DST18: Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC vs LAC
DST19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB vs IND
DST20: Los Angeles Chargers, LAC @ JAC
DST21: Los Angeles Rams, LAR vs SEA
DST22: Cincinnati Bengals, CIN @ CLE
DST23: Kansas City Chiefs, KC @ NE
DST24: Arizona Cardinals, ARI vs PIT
DST25: Buffalo Bills, BUF vs BAL
