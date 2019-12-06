Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

There is no quarterback in a better spot than Rodgers this week. The only thing that could derail him is if Washington runs the ball as effectively as they did against Carolina. The biggest difference is that Carolina has Kyle Allen at QB, and the Packers have Rodgers. Rodgers won't let up if they are ahead, and the Pack always plays better when they are at home. Look for Rodgers to throw for 300-plus passing yards, something he has only done three times this season.



Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

I will keep this simple: I like every QB who plays against the Giants. The Giants are going to finish 2-14 and have the first or second overall draft pick in next year’s draft. Wentz will finally be able to connect with Alshon Jeffery and create a rapport before the big Cowboys game that will decide the NFC East.

Matt Ryan, Falcons

I can envision this game being the swan song for the Falcons as they give one last final effort against a division rival. With Julio Jones expected to play and TE Austin Hooper practicing again, the Falcons should be firing on all offensive cylinders this week.

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

This feels like a wrestling “Loser leaves town match.” If the Chargers lose, Anthony Lynn might be fired. If the Jaguars lose, Doug Marrone might not make it to the locker room without getting whacked. But if you have watched the Jaguars play over the past two weeks, it looks like their defense has completely given up. This is good news for Philip Rivers owners. Look for the Chargers to dominate on both sides of the ball and put up a great offensive day.



Running Backs

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

About the ONLY thing going well for the Jaguars right now is the play of Fournette. Without him, the team would rival the Giants and Bengals for ineptitude. This week the Jaguars are bringing Gardner Minshew II back as the starter. This might reduce the number of check-down passes that Fournette sees, but it could increase his rushing yards since Minshew is more of a threat to run, and the Chargers need to account for that. If Doug Marrone wants to keep his job for at least another week, he will make sure that Fournette gets 20 touches.



Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans

This game has all the makings of a trap game. The Texans played beautifully against the Patriots in Week 13, and in Week 15, they play the Titans in the first of two contests that might decide the AFC South champion. For that reason, the Texans might overlook the Broncos, which will keep this game close. The way to beat the Broncos is to run the ball right at them. The Texans will do that with Carlos Hyde. Look for Hyde to have 20 carries for 80-plus yards and a good shot at a TD in a game that will be much closer than most people think.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

RB Jamaal Williams was added to the injury report mid-week with a knee injury (never a good thing for Fantasy owners), which could mean that he will be inactive for this week's game. If so, Jones goes from a player I like to a player I LOVE. Jones has not had the most rushing yards this season (only one game with more than 100 yards), but he can score TDs in bunches. He's had three games of two or more TDs. The Packers should clobber the Redskins at home, and Jones should have the chance to score multiple times.



Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

In Jordan Howard's absence, Sanders has stepped up his game and provided the Eagles with a spark at running back. Sanders has flashed not only as a runner but as a receiver out of the backfield (he has had eight receptions on ten targets in the past two games). The Giants are playing horrible defense right now, and their defensive line is going to struggle with Sanders' topline speed. To make matters worse, Eli Manning will be back in as the starting QB, which means that the defense could be gassed from so many three and outs. This works into the Eagles favor and should allow for Sanders to break off at least one long-distance TD.



Wide Receivers

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

The light bulb has officially gone off, and Parker has made the epic jump from "Jag" to "Star." In the last three weeks, he has 20 catches (on 31 targets) for 389 yards and a TD. He has become an integral part of the Dolphins offense, and Ryan Fitzpatrick gives him a chance to win 50-50 balls with regularity. Look for Parker to dominate a Jets defense that has been one of the worst in pass defense all season.



Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

I like to say that I am generally right about a player, but I am not always right about when that player performs. Take Julio Jones, for example. In Week 12, I said that Jones was going to break out and have a 200-yard receiving day against the Bucs. That didn't happen as expected, but that doesn't mean it won't happen. It might just happen—this week! That's right. I am firing Julio up in all formats and think this might be his last game of the season before he shuts it down.



Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Williams has stepped up his play recently (he has two 100-plus receiving yard games in the past month), and it just feels like he will finally catch a TD pass. I know that Williams has burned a TON of Fantasy owners this season, but you need to not think in those terms. The best Fantasy owners are the ones who are willing to forgive and forget. Forgive Williams this week, and you might be the big beneficiary.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Before the Rams bye week in Week 9, Kupp was outstanding, with 100-plus yards receiving in five of the eight games and 5 TDs. Since that time, Kupp has been pedestrian with no 100-yard games and only 1 TD. I will attribute much of this decline to Brandin Cooks’ injury. With Cooks back on the field challenging defenses deep, Kupp can work his magic over the middle of the field and get open for Goff to find him. The Rams usually play much better at home than on the road, so I fully expect Kupp to have a solid, if not spectacular, game.

Tight Ends

Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cardinals have become a joke in the league for being the most generous team against opposing tight ends. This week it’s hard to imagine that McDonald doesn’t have one of his best games of the season. Look for him to find the end zone at least once.

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

When Eric Ebron was placed on the season-ending IR last week, Doyle went from splitting snaps with Ebron to having the position all to himself. Last week, Doyle had six catches (on 11 targets) for 73 yards and a TD. This week, his matchup is even better as the Colts face the Bucs who are the second-worst team in the NFL at covering opposing tight ends.

Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

I really like this spot for Waller. Last week, Jack Doyle burned the Titans defense for 73 yards and a TD, and I expect Waller to have similar success this week. Derek Carr has struggled with his lack of consistency, but he needs to get back to basics. In this case, the basics include handing the ball off to Josh Jacobs 20-plus times and targeting Waller at least 7-8 times.



Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

Starting TE Greg Olsen was knocked out at the end of last week’s game and has missed all week of practice with concussion symptoms. I would be shocked to see Olsen play. Enter Thomas, who did an outstanding job as a rookie last season when Olsen was out. Interim HC Perry Fewell has said that there will be a committee at tight end if Olsen cannot play, but he must be kidding. There is no other tight end on the Panthers roster who can match Thomas' athleticism and ability. He's a great add in seasonal formats and a great cheap play on DFS slates.



