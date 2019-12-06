Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys general manager/owner Jerry Jones was not in the mood for a chat on Friday morning and was cut off during his interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas after cursing twice on air.

Less than 24 hours after his team fell 31-24 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, which marked the team’s third loss in a row and dropped them to 6-7 on the season, Jones blew up during his weekly interview with The Fan. Listeners initially thought the hosts hung up on the irate Dallas owner, but the show’s producer explained the station’s system designed to prevent on-air cursing dumped the call after Jones used two expletives.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The interview turned contentious almost immediately, as Jones bristled when asked if he was embarrassed with his team’s play. He told the host to “get your damn act together yourself. I don’t like your attitude to come in.”

His mood did not improve, as Jones asked, “Do you understand bull---t?” right before the call dropped.

After the cussing and dropped call, Jones got back on the line and offered up some vaguely coherent thoughts about the state of his underachieving football team. When asked about whether he’s noticed apathy from Cowboys fans, Jones said he instead noticed frustration both from the fanbase and from everyone in the organization, also taking responsibility for the poor results on the field. He even shared a laugh when told by the hosts to go fix it, simply laughing before saying, “That’s very fair. I get it…”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Despite the fact that Dallas has not beaten a team with a winning record this season, the Cowboys maintain a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) in the NFC East. The Cowboys bested the Eagles 37-10 at home during Week 7 and will play them on the road Week 16. Philadelphia plays the New York Giants (2-10) on Sunday.