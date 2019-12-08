Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints may have already clinched the NFC South, but they still have plenty at stake in Sunday's pivotal clash with the 49ers as they look to maintain at least a share of the top spot in the conference.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Saints (10–2) are division champions for the third straight season following their 26–18 victory last week at Atlanta. Taysom Hill was a game-changer in the first half, blocking a punt to set up a drive he capped with a three-yard scoring catch and later adding a 30-yard touchdown run.

New Orleans' defense forced three turnovers and held the Falcons to single digits until the final 3:26, but then made things needlessly interesting by letting the Falcons recover a pair of onside kicks to actually have a chance to tie the game. The Saints' defense, though, bailed out the special teams and stopped the Falcons on downs, as Cameron Jordan recorded his fourth sack of the game and ninth for the defense.

Because the Saints already beat NFC East-leading Dallas, they are assured of no worse than a No. 3 seed in the playoffs. However, New Orleans is tied with the 49ers and the West-leading Seahawks at 10–2, while the North-leading Packers lurks one game back at 9–3.

By his lofty standards, wide receiver Michael Thomas had a quiet game with six catches for a season-low 48 yards. Thomas, though, still easily paces the NFL with 110 receptions and 1,290 yards as he chases the league's single-season records held by Marvin Harrison with 143 catches in 2002 and Calvin Johnson with 1,964 yards in 2012.

Thomas is 116 yards shy of bettering his career-high of 1,405 set last season and needs 15 receptions to match his total of 125 in 2018. The latter seems out of reach, and the former could require plenty of work considering he will likely be matched up with 49ers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman for most of the contest.

Sherman and the 49ers are trying to bounce back from a 20–17 loss last Sunday at Baltimore that many billed as a potential Super Bowl preview. Jimmy Garoppolo was effective throwing the ball, completing 15 of 21 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, but he also had a key fumble that resulted in a Ravens touchdown.

Turnovers continue to be a problem for Garoppolo, who has 15 combined between his interceptions and fumbles lost. Sunday's giveaway was his fifth lost fumble, which ties him for fourth-most among quarterbacks.

The ground game got an unexpected jolt from Raheem Mostert, who rushed for a career-high 146 yards on 19 carries. But like most teams who have played the Ravens this year, the 49ers could not get a handle on Lamar Jackson. He rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown while also passing for 105 and a score.

The 49ers can clinch their first playoff berth since 2013 with a victory or a loss by the Rams to the Seahawks Sunday night.