Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A handful of the NFL's biggest stars face-off in Week 14, as reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on Tom Brady and the Patriots. The two first-place teams could be on a collision course for an important matchup in the playoffs, but first, they’ll battle it out in the regular season jockeying for postseason seeding. These two teams played an absolute thriller last season with the Pats coming out on top 43–40.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How to Watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Chiefs come into this crucial game with an 8-4 record. While they haven't maintained their elite level of play from last season that had them regarded as possibly the best team in the league, they're certainly in the mix this season. A midseason injury to Mahomes left them reeling. The dynamic QB is still trying to regain his best form after going down with a knee injury earlier in the season. He showed some flashes of distinction in their 40–9 win over the Raiders last week, throwing for one touchdown and rushing for another. While he's not putting up eye-popping numbers like he was last season, he's still one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL.

Meanwhile, it's been an unusual season for Brady. The Patriots have an impressive 10–2 record, but their offense has sputtered of late. After getting off to a fast start, the Pats' offense has scored more than 20 points twice in their last four games and those two games both ended in losses. It's been the defense that has won them games, not the iconic arm of their three-time MVP. This has led to Brady being visibly frustrated after games. Bill Belichick has always been known as a defensive-minded coach, but without Brady doing heroic things with a questionable supporting cast, who knows what this season will hold. If Brady can’t get the offense back on track, it could spell trouble down the line.