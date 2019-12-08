Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 of the NFL season offers a mouthwatering matchup, as the surprising Buffalo Bills host the talk of the league in Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. With both teams on track for playoff berths, this could very well be a preview of what’s to come in the AFC during the postseason.

There seems to be no stopping Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The clear and obvious favorite for the NFL MVP has led his team to eight-straight wins, with the last one coming against the San Francisco 49ers. That impressive victory pulled the Ravens into a logjam for the league’s best record at 10-2. Jackson didn’t have his usual video game-like production stats wise against the Niners, but he still managed a touchdown through the air and on the ground, cracking the 100-yard mark in both. The second-year superstar set a few rushing records for QBs in the game and also pulled within just 62 yards of breaking Michael Vick’s single-season quarterback rushing record of 1,039.

While all eyes will inevitably be on Jackson and his highlight reel exploits, the Buffalo Bills (9-3) are quietly putting together an incredibly impressive season. Bills QB Josh Allen is no slouch on the ground himself. Also drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft, Allen may not put up the same insane numbers as Jackson, but he’s a serious threat with his feet.

His arm isn’t too shabby either. Allen’s 16 touchdowns to only eight interceptions illustrates that he’s capable of securing the ball while the Bills staunch defense does the rest.

The onus will be on the defense to keep Jackson in check on the ground because the Bills’ third-ranked passing defense shouldn’t have many issues containing the air attack. The Bills enter the contest with a three-game win streak and have found themselves hot on the heels of the New England Patriots in the race for the AFC East crown.