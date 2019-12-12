Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots have added some insurance to their roster after going through four kickers this season.

On Wednesday, New England signed kicker Josh Gable—who did not play college football—to its practice squad. Gable previously played professional soccer in Italy and Belgium before returning to the U.S. in 2016 to kick for the Indoor Football League with the Nebraska Danger, Iowa Barnstormers and Tucson Sugar Skulls. In 2019, Gable successfully converted 6-of-16 field goals and 50-of-57 extra points for the Sugar Skulls.

However, Gable is most known for his trick-shot videos that have gone viral on social media.

The Patriots previously gave Gable a chance when they invited him to a 2017 rookie minicamp. Gable also tried out again this October after Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve with a left hip injury. New England signed veteran Mike Nugent from that group, but he played in only four games. The team replaced him with Nick Folk and then signed Kai Forbath when Folk needed an appendectomy in November. Forbath kicked for one game before Folk returned last weekend against the Chiefs. He made a 29-yard field goal and had another attempt blocked.

This past offseason, Gable worked out for the Bears and Colts. He might not see playing time in 2019, but this opportunity could give the Patriots a chance to evaluate him for 2020.