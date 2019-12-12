Who's getting a W in Week 15? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It's Week 15! The stakes are getting higher in plenty of games around the league, and the same is true in our staff pick 'em. The top spot is up for grabs and our season leader just happens to be the only one who picked the Bengals to upset the Patriots. Our staff is also split on the big Texans-Titans game, and came to a consensus on three upsets.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There are 16 games each week for the rest of the season. Let's make some picks.

Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Bette Marston, Associate Editor

Kalyn Kahler, Staff Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

BOLD denotes an upset pick, according to Vegas betting lines. Get against-the-spread picks from our team of experts at the SI Gambling vertical.

And here are the standings heading into the week.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.