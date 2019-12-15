Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Christmas could come early for the Green Bay Packers and their fans Sunday when they have a chance to clinch a playoff berth and deal their archrivals, the Chicago Bears, a devastating blow to their postseason hopes in the 200th all-time meeting between the NFC North foes. Green Bay has won nine of the last 11 meetings at Lambeau Field.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How to Watch

When: Sunday, Dec. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Packers (10-3), who are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC, lead the North by one game over Minnesota and are three games better than the Bears (7-6). Green Bay can claim its first playoff berth in three years with a victory and a loss or tie by the Los Angeles Rams.

Green Bay is looking for a third straight win, but had to grind its way past Washington 20-15 at home last Sunday. The Packers appeared poised for a blowout win after scoring two first quarter touchdowns, but they were limited to a pair of field goals over the final three periods and did not seal the victory until Davante Adams recovered an onsides kick with 1:17 to play.

Despite not getting into the end zone after the first quarter, the offense did show some balance. Aaron Jones rushed for 134 of Green Bay’s 174 yards, while Aaron Rodgers completed 18 of 28 passes, throwing for 195 yards and a touchdown. Jones established a single season career-high with 779 yards and is tied for second in the NFL with 15 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rodgers has now gone 232 attempts without an interception, dating back to the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s 23-22 victory over Detroit in Week 6. He has thrown for 3,260 yards and 23 TDs with only two INTs this season and has owned the Bears over his career. He’s recorded 18 wins in 23 starts.

Chicago is trying to run its winning streak to four games, but enters this contest eighth in the NFC and two games behind Minnesota for the second wild-card spot. The Bears likely have to win out since they lost the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Los Angeles Rams and face a challenging season-ending gauntlet at home vs. Kansas City in Week 16 and then on the road against the Vikings.

Matt Nagy’s team, though, is coming off one of its best wins of the season, a 31-24 triumph over Dallas on Dec. 5. Mitch Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and scrambled 23 yards for a fourth score, while accounting for 294 of the team’s 382 total yards.

Trubisky’s 63 rushing yards were a season-high and something that had been sorely missing compared to his breakout second season in 2018 when he guided Chicago to the NFC North title. The third-year quarterback entered the game with just 80 rushing yards in his first 11 contests, well off his 2018 total of 421 yards.

Green Bay opened the season with a 10-3 victory at Chicago as the defenses took center stage. Rodgers threw for 203 yards and hooked up with Jimmy Graham on an 8-yard scoring pass in the second quarter for the game’s only touchdown. Trubisky had 228 passing yards, but was intercepted once and sacked five times as the Bears were just 3-for-15 on third down.