Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Out to make a statement in their first "Sunday Night Football" appearance in more than 12 years, the Buffalo Bills look to secure their second playoff berth in three years as they face fellow wild-card hopefuls, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How to Watch

When: Sunday, Dec. 15

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Buffalo’s only previous appearance on "Sunday Night Football" came in Week 11 of the 2007 season, when New England administered a 56-10 drubbing in upstate New York. This time, though, the Bills (9-4) and Steelers (8-5) were sought out by NBC and flexed into this slot over the Vikings-Chargers game which was originally scheduled.

Buffalo, who can clinch a playoff spot with a victory, remained one game behind New England in the AFC East, losing 24-17 at home to current conference leader Baltimore last Sunday before the Patriots were defeated by Kansas City later last that day. The Bills did a good job limiting Ravens dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, holding him to 40 rushing yards, but the offense struggled and was held to a season-low 209 yards.

Josh Allen was sacked six times and completed just 17 of 39 passes for 141 yards and the Bills were also 4-for-17 on third down. They were also 1-for-3 on trips inside the red zone, and a potential game-winning drive ended on downs with an incomplete pass after reaching the Baltimore 16-yard line.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is Buffalo’s second crack at its first 10-win season since going 11-5 in 1999. The Bills’ wild-card appearance in 2017 after going 9-7 was their first postseason showing since 1999. Buffalo is in the middle of a difficult three-game gauntlet that concludes next weekend at reigning Super Bowl champion New England.

The Steelers currently occupy the second wild-card spot in the AFC, ahead of Tennessee by virtue of a better record against conference opponents. Pittsburgh has won three straight and seven of eight following a 1-4 start and coming off a 23-17 victory at Arizona last Sunday.

Diontae Johnson had an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown and caught a 2-yard scoring pass from Devlin Hodges in the third quarter, while the defense intercepted No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray three times. Joe Haden recorded two of those picks, with the second one sealing the victory in the final minute.

Pittsburgh has become a stellar ball-hawking team since the arrival of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, totaling 18 interceptions in the 11 games he has played. Fitzpatrick leads the team with five INTs, while Haden doubled his season total with the two he grabbed vs. Cardinals.

The Steelers also got good news on the injury front, with top receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner both returning as full participants in practice Wednesday. Both have been sidelined since Week 11, with Smith-Schuster sidelined the last three games with a knee injury and concussion, while Conner missed time with a shoulder injury.

Pittsburgh has won six straight over Buffalo, including a 27-20 triumph in the most recent matchup in 2016. The Bills’ lone win in the last 10 matchups was a 24-21 victory in 1999.