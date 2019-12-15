Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will be without Alexander Mattison this week. While they do have a third back (Mike Boone), I don't think he's gonna get the 50% share that Mattison would have gotten this week. This is a "ground and pound" and "get the game over" spot for the Vikings against an improving Chargers secondary. Yeah, Adam Thielen is back this week but there's ZERO reason for me to consider Kirk Cousins doing anything in SoCal. In a must-win game, the Vikings have to lean on Dalvin Cook to have any luck this week.

AMBUSH PLAY: THREE-TD MEAL!

Dalvin Cook gets a big 50+ yard TD to finish over 100 yards and not 1, not 2 but 3 TDs...

