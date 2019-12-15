Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of teams in need of wins to bolster their NFC playoff chances collide in Texas on Sunday when the reeling Dallas Cowboys host the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams beat the Cowboys 30-22 in last year’s divisional playoffs.











Despite losing three straight games, the Cowboys (6-7) are still tied atop the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles with three remaining. Dallas, who plays at Philadelphia in Week 16, has been idle since a 31-24 defeat at Chicago on Dec. 5.

For the second straight contest, the Cowboys marched down the field on their opening possession and scored a touchdown, only for their offense to fire blanks for much of the remainder of the contest. The offensive statistics were there again, as Dak Prescott threw for 334 yards and a touchdown, while Ezekiel Elliott had 81 rushing yards and a pair of scores, but the defense failed to come up with timely stops. Dallas yielded 24 straight points, before a soul-crushing touchdown with 13:22 to play after Elliott opened the period with his second scoring run.

The losing streak continues to spur talk of head coach Jason Garrett’s potential replacement next season, with ex-Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer the latest name thrown into the mix. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been adamant Garrett will remain coach through the season’s end, but that has not stopped the rumor mill from putting together a list of sought after college and NFL coaches that could be on the sideline should Jones and Garrett part ways.

Prescott has already established single-season career highs with 4,122 yards and 24 touchdown passes and has thrown for 300 or more yards in four of his last five games. Elliott also notched his third career 1,000-yard season in the loss to the Bears and enters this contest fifth in the league with 1,071.

The Rams (8-5) are on the outside looking in for the wild-card race, trailing the Vikings by one game for the second spot and the San Francisco 49ers, who they face on the road in Week 16, by two games. Los Angeles showed the form worthy of defending NFC champion last Sunday night, walloping the Seattle Seahawks 28-12 for its first back-to-back wins since Weeks 7 and 8.

Jared Goff and the offense picked up where it left off in rolling past Arizona 34-7 in Week 13, churning out 455 yards of total offense. Goff completed 22 of 31 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns, while Todd Gurley had 79 yards on 23 carries.

Gurley’s increased usage could be the determining factor in Los Angeles making the playoffs. The running back’s 42 carries the last two games are his most in any back-to-back contests, as are his 174 yards.

Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are both on the verge of clearing 1,000 yards. Kupp already has career-bests of 77 receptions and 990 yards, while Woods is 67 yards shy of his second straight 1,000-yard season.