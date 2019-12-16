Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

With only two games remaining on the Chargers' schedule, quarterback Philip Rivers's future with the team remains uncertain.

When asked after Los Angeles' 39–10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday if he is facing his final games with the Chargers, Rivers addressed it's a possibility.

"Yeah, I mean they could be," Rivers said, per The Orange County Register. "I don't necessarily expect that it is, or I don't necessarily think it's a crazy thought that it will be. I think you just don't know, so I think you always don't take any of it for granted. I sure hope I haven't.”

"I don't feel like I have over 16 years, but I think this is a unique situation in terms of contract being up, it being a bit of a bumpy year to say the least, and you just don’t know that uncertainty. Even more so now, these last two against Oakland and Kansas City, that you know, you take it all in just in case."

Rivers, 38, is in the final year of his four-year, $83.25 million contract. On Sunday, he threw for 307 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. It was his fifth game this season with at least two interceptions.

Rivers has spent all 16 seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers. In January, general manager Tom Telesco said Rivers was "not going anywhere" but by April the team still didn't have a timetable for addressing a new contract.

The Chargers are 5–9 this season. Rivers said he'd discuss returning for another season with his family but also admitted how the choice isn't completely up to him.

"Yeah, it is not solely going to be my decision," he said. "That's where I think the uncertainty lies. We will just kind of have to see. I think when the dust settles on December 29th and 30th, and times goes from there, it will all play out.

"I think with that uncertainty, it does add some emotion and it adds some intentional appreciation for what could be the last two [games], even though they may not be. I think just with that uncertainty comes that approach and emotion."