Source: Chiefs Claim Veteran LB Terrell Suggs Off Waivers
The Chiefs have claimed veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs off waivers, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.
The Cardinals released Suggs on Friday amid a disappointing season, making him eligible to be claimed on Monday at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Suggs wished to re-join the Ravens and would consider not reporting to another team. Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowler, spent 16 seasons with Baltimore before signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Cardinals last offseason.
Sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson that the Ravens did not put a claim in on Suggs and thought it "wouldn't make sense" since the team was last in the waiver wire order.
Suggs is owed $350,000 for the final two weeks of the regular season. In 13 games with Arizona, he had 37 tackles, including eight for a loss and 5 1/2 sacks.
The Chiefs are 10–4 and have clinched the AFC West title.