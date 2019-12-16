Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have claimed veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs off waivers, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

The Cardinals released Suggs on Friday amid a disappointing season, making him eligible to be claimed on Monday at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Suggs wished to re-join the Ravens and would consider not reporting to another team. Suggs, a seven-time Pro Bowler, spent 16 seasons with Baltimore before signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Cardinals last offseason.

Sources told ESPN's Josina Anderson that the Ravens did not put a claim in on Suggs and thought it "wouldn't make sense" since the team was last in the waiver wire order.

Suggs is owed $350,000 for the final two weeks of the regular season. In 13 games with Arizona, he had 37 tackles, including eight for a loss and 5 1/2 sacks.

The Chiefs are 10–4 and have clinched the AFC West title.