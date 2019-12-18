If you stream the right player it could be the difference between hoisting your league trophy or crying over a six-pack of your favorite beer. Making the correct lineup choices is never more important than those made this week by fantasy owners. Streaming is always a difficult task because most owners must resist the temptation to overreact to the previous week. For example, many owners were burned in Week 15 by highly-ranked players like Phillip Lindsay (3.2 PPR points), Julian Edelman (2.9) and Amari Cooper (2.9). If you have underperforming players in your starting lineup, or have possible major injuries, you only get one shot to make the optimal lineup for all the glory. Here are several players to consider in the final edition of streaming options for 2019.

Quarterback

Phillip Rivers, LAC (vs CAR)

My model projects Rivers (started in 18% of leagues) as the top streaming option among all quarterbacks for the championship round of the fantasy playoffs. The veteran signal caller has thrown for 300-plus yards in consecutive games while passing for six touchdowns over his last three contests. Rivers has a tremendous ceiling in Week 16 with a plus-matchup against a 27th-ranked Raiders pass defense. The sharps out in Vegas are betting the Silver and Black will come out flat after their colossal fourth-quarter meltdown in their final home game at the Black Hole last Sunday. Although he has struggled at points in his 16th season, Rivers is a reliable streaming option who can help you win your fantasy championship.

Running Backs

Kenyan Drake, ARZ (at SEA)

The fourth-year running back, who has been off the fantasy radar for the majority of the season, has posted two monster performances since joining the Cardinals. The versatile back, who was superb back in Week 9 against San Francisco, was sensational last week rushing for 137 yards and four touchdowns against Cleveland. Despite losing snaps to RB David Johnson, Drake (started in only 44% of leagues) is a great streaming option in Week 16 against a Seattle defense that ranks 15th against the run surrendering the third-most rushing touchdowns (17).

Devonta Freeman, ATL (vs JAX)

The veteran back (started in only 46% of leagues) has been quietly dependable with three double-digit PPR efforts in his last five games. In Week 16, the Falcons get a favorable matchup against a 29th-ranked Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns (19). My model has identified Freeman, who has led all Atlanta running backs in snap percentage (71%) and touches (56) over the last three games, as a strong streaming option due to tremendous volume against a porous Jacksonville run defense.

Wide Receivers

Breshad Perriman, TB (vs HOU)

Perriman (started in only 6% of leagues) could be in a prime position to carry fantasy teams following the injuries to starting wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Amidst increased snap counts and targets, the fifth-year wide receiver has exploded with 183 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his last two games. Perriman has a high ceiling and favorable matchup against a 28th-ranked Houston pass defense in Week 16. The Texans have allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns (30) this season, making Perriman an intriguing streaming option running routes for the history making Jameis Winston.

Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs NYG)

The rookie wideout was superb in Week 15 against the Eagles making five receptions for a career-high 130 receiving yards and a touchdown. McLaurin, started in less than 32% of leagues, has produced three 12-plus PPR fantasy performances in his last four games. The former Ohio State Buckeye, who ranks as WR21 among all wideouts in fantasy over the last month, has emerged as a dependable option with nine receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns over the last two games. McLaurin has an extremely safe floor and high ceiling as a dependable streaming option in Week 16 against a 26th-ranked Giants defense that has surrendered 12 passing touchdowns to opposing wide receivers over the last seven games.

Tight End

Tyler Higbee, LAR (at SF)

Higbee, started in less than 46% of leagues, ranks as the best tight end in fantasy football over the last three weeks . The fourth-year veteran has now caught 26 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown over the Rams last three games. Higbee, who has 18-plus PPR fantasy points since taking over for the injured Gerald Everett (knee), has emerged as a weapon down the stretch. The former backup is a top-10 streaming option against San Francisco defense that has surprisingly surrendered three touchdowns to opposing tight ends over the last three games.

Kicker

Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs JAX)

Koo, who is 11-of-11 on field goals and PATs over the last two games, has a great matchup against a poor Jacksonville defense in Week 16. The experts in Vegas have listed the Falcons as a 7-point home favorite. As Sports Illustrated readers know my model loves the angle of kicking indoors at this time of year. Koo gets that luxury of not having to face any inclement weather playing inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday. The implied spread of a full touchdown in Atlanta’s favor, indicates increased red zone opportunities for Koo against a vulnerable Jaguars defense that has allowed an average of 30.3 points over their last six games.

D/ST

Denver Broncos vs Detroit Lions

The Broncos D/ST, started in 5% of leagues, has a great home matchup in Week 16 against a struggling Lions (3-10-1) offense led by undrafted rookie QB David Blough.

The Broncos defense has filled up the box score of late recording nine sacks, six turnovers and a touchdown over their last three games. Fantasy owners should stream the Broncos D/ST with confidence as the top streaming unit with an extremely favorable matchup.