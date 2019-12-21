Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In a season of notable accomplishments, the Bills have a chance to attain one more for the first time if they can beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in New England.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Dec. 21

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Bills (10–4) clinched a playoff berth for the second time in three seasons with a 17–10 victory Sunday night at Pittsburgh. Buffalo intercepted Devlin Hodges four times and recorded five takeaways. Josh Allen's 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft with 7:55 left provided the go-ahead score.

Allen also ran for a touchdown and finished with 139 yards passing, while also scrambling for another 28 to augment rookie Devin Singletary's 87 rushing yards. John Brown had seven catches for 99 yards, as the Bills recorded their first 10-win season since going 11–5 in 1999.

Buffalo remains one game behind New England (11–3) in the AFC East, but the Bills have rarely been in a position to pass the Patriots in the last two decades. Part of that has been due to Brady's dominance in the series. He improved to 31–3 in his career vs. the Bills after leading New England to a 16–10 victory at Buffalo in Week 4.

The Patriots retained their tenuous hold on the No. 2 seed in the AFC–which carries a bye into the divisional round of the postseason–with a 34–13 romp at Cincinnati on Sunday. Brady completed only 15 of 29 passes for 128 yards, but only two of those completions were touchdowns, including one to rookie N'Keal Harry in the third quarter that helped break open the game.

Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson each had two interceptions, with Gilmore taking the second one back 64 yards for his second touchdown of the year. The former Bills cornerback has a team-high six of New England's 25 interceptions, the most recorded by the Patriots since totaling 29 in 2003.

The Patriots need to win their final two games to secure the No. 2 seed since they lost the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Kansas City Chiefs–currently one game back in third–by virtue of their Week 14 defeat to them at home.