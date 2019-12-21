Brother of 49ers' QB C.J. Beathard Killed Outside Nashville Bar

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Clayton Beathard, the brother of San Francisco 49ers third-string QB C.J. Beathard and grandson of Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard, was stabbed to death early Saturday morning outside a Nashville bar, authorities said.

According to the Nashville Police Department, Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were stabbed during an altercation that began at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday outside of the Dogwood Bar & Grill.

Police said the argument began over a woman inside the bar and turned into a larger fight involving more people outside. A third stabbing victim was treated and released from a hospital, according to Nashville police.

Clayton Beathard just completed his junior season at Long Island University, where he played quarterback and appeared in seven games.

"It’s times like this I wish had Instagram and social media because the love and prayers have been so overwhelming," Beathard's parents Casey and Susan Beathard said in a statement to The Tennessean. "We cannot possibly thank you at the rate they come in texts and phone calls. Clay was an amazing, big and soft hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord. He had his family’s, friends' and teammates' backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated 'wrong.'"

C.J. Beathard, who has served as the Niners' third-string quarterback and been inactive for all 14 games this season, headed back to Nashville to be with family after receiving the news.

He is not expected to play this weekend against the Rams.

"The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard's younger brother, Clayton," the 49ers said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one. C.J. has traveled home to join his family knowing he has the support of our entire organization as they grieve the passing of Clayton."