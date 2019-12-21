Former New Orleans Saints WR Joe Horn pleaded guilty Thursday to the count of "Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud" as a part of a plea deal related to a group of ex-NFL players allegedly defrauding the league's health care program for its retirees.

Horn was one of 12 players named last week for allegedly submitting false and fraudulent health care claims to be reimbursed for medical equipment that was never purchased.

More than $3.9 million in false and fraudulent claims were submitted and more than $3.4 million was paid out between June 2017 and December 2018.

"Ten former NFL players allegedly committed a brazen, multi-million-dollar fraud on a health care plan meant to help their former teammates and other retired players pay legitimate, out-of-pocket medical expenses," Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said last week when the initial charges when issued. "Today's indictments underscore that whoever you are, if you loot health care programs to line your own pockets, you will be held accountable by the Department of Justice."

Prosecutors said the alleged fraud was halted when health insurer Cigna became suspicious of some of the claims, including ones for equipment used to treat horses, and notified authorities.

Horn is scheduled to be sentenced in late April. He is subject to a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000, but his cooperation will likely lead to a lesser sentence.

Ten players were initially charged last week:

Clinton Portis, former Redskins and Broncos RB

Robert McCune, former Redskins LB

John Eubanks, former Redskins CB

Tamarick Vanover, former Chiefs WR

Carlos Rogers, former Redskins and 49ers CB

Ceandris "C.C." Brown, former Texans safety

James Butler, former Giants and Rams safety

Frederick Bennett, former Texans DB

Correll Buckhalter, former Eagles RB

Etric Pruitt, former Falcons and Seahawks DB

The case is being prosecuted by the office of U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Horn played for the Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons during his 12-year NFL career. He was named to the Pro Bowl in four of his first five seasons with the Saints from 2000-04.