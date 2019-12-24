Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed his gratitude toward his teammates by purchasing Rolex watches for his entire offensive line.

Linemen Bradley Bozeman and Ronnie Stanley shared videos of the watches on their social media accounts. They have played a pivotal role in helping Jackson compile a strong case for Most Valuable Player this season. Jackson leads the league with 36 touchdown passes through 15 games.

The Ravens are expected to sit Jackson out for their regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Baltimore secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the playoffs with a 31–15 victory over the Cleveland Browns that improved their record to 13–2 on the season.

Fans on Twitter spotted Jackson doing his holiday shopping at Tyson's Corner Center in McLean, Va.