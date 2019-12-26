Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram says he is confident that he will be ready for the team's playoff push as he recovers from a calf strain, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Baltimore is sitting some of its starters, including Ingram, for the regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said Ingram's calf strain was "mild to moderate."

Ingram has 202 carries for 1,018 yards and 10 rushing and 5 receiving touchdowns on the season.

The Ravens (13–2) will host an AFC Divisional Round Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 11 or Jan. 12.