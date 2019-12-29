Tom Brady Throws Touchdown No. 540, Surpasses Peyton Manning For No. 2 All-Time

Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown pass gainst the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Bady connected with Elandon Roberts in the third quarter of Sunday's regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins and took sole possession of No. 2 on the NFL's all-time touchdown pass list with the 540th of his career.

Brady passed Peyton Manning, who retired with 539 in his 17-year career.

Drew Brees is the all-time leader and started Week 17 with 544 career touchdowns.

Brady owns the most career touchdowns including the playoffs with 73 postseason touchdowns to bring his total up to 613.

