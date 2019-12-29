Tom Brady Throws Touchdown No. 540, Surpasses Peyton Manning For No. 2 All-Time

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Bady connected with Elandon Roberts in the third quarter of Sunday's regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins and took sole possession of No. 2 on the NFL's all-time touchdown pass list with the 540th of his career.

Brady passed Peyton Manning, who retired with 539 in his 17-year career.

Drew Brees is the all-time leader and started Week 17 with 544 career touchdowns.

Brady owns the most career touchdowns including the playoffs with 73 postseason touchdowns to bring his total up to 613.