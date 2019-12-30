Which coaches have been fired, who is staying put and who could be hired next? Follow along with our Black Monday live tracker for updates on the latest coaching firing and hiring news.

Bruce Allen has been the Washington team president since 2017. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Status: Washington fired head coach Jay Gruden on Oct. 7 and fired team president Bruce Allen on Monday morning, per a statement from owner Dan Snyder.

Updates:

Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has emerged as a top candidate for the Redskins, and the team plans to act quickly, per Albert Breer.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Status: Giants have reportedly fired head coach Pat Shurmur. The team will retain GM Dave Gettleman, according to multiple reports.

Updates:

The Giants are the second NFC East team to be searching for a head coach—and depending on Jerry Jones’s decision on Jason Garrett, there could possibly be three NFC East openings.

CLEVELAND BROWNS



Status: Cleveland fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after Week 17.

Updates:

The Browns have reportedly requested to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Status: Carolina fired head coach Ron Rivera on Dec. 3 after Week 13.

Updates:

The Panthers reportedly interviewed former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy after Week 16, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Carolina plans to interview Baylor coach Matt Rhule, per ESPN’s David Newton.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Updates:

Jerry Jones declined to comment on head coach Jason Garrett’s status when speaking to reporters after the Cowboys’ Week 17 win.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Updates:

Owner Arthur Blank announced before Week 17 that the team will be retaining head coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff. After the Falcons’ 1-7 start this season, the jobs of both seemed to be on shaky ground, but Blank silenced rumors before the final game of the season, a 28–22 victory over the Buccaneers.

Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.