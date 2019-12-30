The most successful bettors out in Vegas have already started to pound the NFL Wild Card Playoff games . The sharps out in Vegas are sizzling are nailing both LSU (-13.5) and Clemson (2-5) in the College Football Playoff! Over the last seven weeks, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information from Vegas, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, is currently on a red-hot 16-5-1 ATS (76%) run on all football plays.

Moneyline: Tennessee: (+190) | New England: (-230)

Spread: TEN: +5 (-110) | NE: -5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 43.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TEN: 54% | NE: 46%

Game Info: January 4th, 2020 8:15 p.m. EST | CBS

The line for Saturday’s late kickoff has begun to drop from its opening of New England as a 6-point home favorite following strong sharp steam in favor of the Titans. According to the "Whispers" out in Vegas, the sharps are in agreement with the squares and are grabbing the points with Tennessee. They are backing Derrick Henry and the Titans over a struggling Patriots squad that just lost a first-round bye after losing SU to Miami as 17-point favorites on the final week of the regular season.

Tennessee (9-7 SU, 8-7-1 ATS), who is 5-2 ATS in its seven games, will be looking to earn its second Wild Card Weekend playoff victory in three years. The last time these two teams met in the postseason, the Titans defeated the Chiefs 22-21 in the opening round. New England (12-4 SU, 8-7 ATS) will be looking to right the ship in a season that it has struggled immensely on the offensive side of the ball.

The sharps like the road dogs here and are betting that the Titans will keep this game within the number and perhaps even advance to the Divisional Round.

The Play: Tennessee Titans +5

Trends:

The over is 9-1 in Titans last 10 games

New England is 0-3-1 ATS in its last 4 games as a home favorite

The over is 9-1 in Patriots last 10 playoff home games

Tennessee is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 meetings with the Patriots

The home team is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 meetings between these AFC rivals

Tennessee is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 meetings at Gillette Stadium

The over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings in Foxborough

Moneyline: Seattle: (-130) | Philadelphia: (+110)

Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-110) | PHI: +1.5 (-110)

Total: 46 – Over: (-110) | Under: 46 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: SEA: 71% | PHI: 29%

Game Info: January 5th, 2020 4:40pm EST / 1:40pm PST | NBC

The line for Sunday afternoon has flipped from its opening of the Eagles as 1-point home favorites after strong sharp and public steam in favor of Seattle. According to the "Whispers" out in Vegas, the sharps are in agreement with the squares and are backing Russell Wilson and the Seahawks over a banged-up Eagles club that earned a home playoff game after winning the NFC East with wins of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in the final weeks of the season.

Seattle (11-5 SU, 7-8 ATS), who is 5-2-1 ATS on the road this season, will be looking to bounce back from a heart-breaking loss to San Francisco on Sunday night that cost it the NFC West title and a first-round bye. Philadelphia (9-7 SU, 7-9 ATS), who is a disappointing 3-5 ATS at home this season, comes into Wild Card weekend with numerous injuries at key positions.

The sharps like Wilson and Seattle (-1.5) to come out of the city of brotherly love with a victory over a short-handed Eagles club that could be at a tremendous disadvantage if star TE Zach Ertz isn’t able to suit up.

The Play: Seattle -1.5

Trends:

Seattle is 0-3-1 ATS in its last 4 games overall

The over is 5-1 in Seattle’s last 6 playoff road games

Seattle is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 Wildcard games

Philadelphia is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 playoff games

Philadelphia is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 playoff games as an underdog

The under is 8-1-1 in Eagles last 10 playoff home games

Seattle is 4-0 ATS in its last 4 meetings in Philadelphia.

Seattle is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 meetings with their NFC foe

The under is 4-0 in the last 4 meetings between the NFC rivals

The favorite is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings between these clubs

The road team is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings

NFL Season Record: 6-6-1