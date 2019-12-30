Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Redskins are expected to hire Ron Rivera as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On Friday, the MMQB's Albert Breer reported that changes could come quickly in Washington.

"Word is the Redskins are going to move fast, and more changes could be coming on the football side as soon as Monday. Obviously, the big question is going to relate to the status of team president Bruce Allen. Owner Dan Snyder has led the process over the last couple months (he’s been alone for parts of it) and, by design, has kept the vast majority of those in the organization in the dark on where it stands as he looks to remake his team. But there’s a belief he’s pretty far along at this point. Ex-Panthers coach Ron Rivera could be one to watch there."

On Monday morning, Washington fired president Bruce Allen after he spent 10 years with the team.

"I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us," owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process of winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

The Redskins have been searching for a coach since firing Jay Gruden in early October after the team started the season at 0–5. Gruden was hired by the Redskins in 2014 and led the team to a division title in his second season at the helm. However, the Redskins have failed to return to the postseason since their one-and-done visit in 2015.

Interim coach Bill Callahan named rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins as starter in Week 11 over veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. Despite the coaching and quarterback changes, the Redskins finished with a 3–13 record and were eliminated from playoff contention in early December.

Washington will hope Rivera can change the team's course. The Panthers went 2–14 in 2010 before Rivera was hired in 2011. Two years later, Carolina was 12–4 and went on to reach the Super Bowl in 2015. During nine seasons, Rivera led the team to a 76–63–1 regular-season record, while also going 3–4 in the playoffs. The Panthers won three NFC South titles and the 2015 NFC Championship under his leadership.

Carolina fired Rivera on Dec. 3 after the team started at 5–7 and struggled with quarterback Cam Newton missing most of the year due to injury.