Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown called last week's workout with the Saints "a publicity stunt" for the team in an Instagram video posted Tuesday.

The Saints' session was Brown's first team workout since he was released by the Patriots in late September.

"I really am at peace. I just don't like the lack of respect in the world," Brown said in the video, which he filmed while working out on an exercise machine. "Everyone has deadlines, but I guess the NFL don't have a deadline for me. So I appreciate [Saints coach] Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me to bring me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them. Sean Payton knows the feeling of being left behind.

"But it is what it is. ... I'm not gonna make excuses. I'm just gonna keep competing to be the difference, 'cuz I know I'm the difference."

Following Brown's workout, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the former Steelers receiver would have likely been put on the Commissioner's Exempt List if he had signed with a team this season. The move by the league office would have made it "very very unlikely," for Brown to play this year, according to Rapoport.

Brown was released by the Patriots on Sept. 20 after the NFL launched an investigation into his alleged harassment and intimidation of a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

A few days before his release, Sports Illustrated reported accusations ranging from a previously untold account of sexual misconduct, a charity auction theft, multiple domestic incidents and a long list of unpaid debts.

Earlier in September, the four-time All-Pro was accused of raping his former trainer Britney Taylor in May 2018. Taylor, Brown's former trainer, alleged the wide receiver sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Brown has denied the allegations and is countersuing Taylor.

Following the wave of allegations, Brown met with the NFL on Nov. 15. The WR reportedly "felt [the meeting] went well," according to ESPN's Josina Anderson, but no decision regarding his status has been reached.

The No. 3 Saints host the No. 6 Vikings this Sunday during Wild Card weekend. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.