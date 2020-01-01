Here are FullTime Fantasy's quarterback rankings for the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs!

Wild Card Weekend QB Rankings:

QB1 Drew Brees, NO vs. MIN

QB2 Russell Wilson, SEA @ PHI

QB3 Josh Allen, BUF @ HOU

QB4 Deshaun Watson, HOU vs. BUF

QB5 Carson Wentz, PHI vs. SEA

QB6 Tom Brady, NE vs. TEN

QB7 Kirk Cousins, MIN @ NO

QB8 Ryan Tannehill, TEN @ NE

QB9 Taysom Hill, NO vs. MIN

