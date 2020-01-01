Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Wild Card Weekend Fantasy Football TE Rankings:

TE1 Zach Ertz, PHI vs. SEA

TE2 Jonnu Smith, TEN @ NE

TE3 Jared Cook, NO vs. MIN

TE4 Jacob Hollister, SEA @ PHI

TE5 Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. SEA

TE6 Darren Fells, HOU vs. BUF

TE7 Matt LaCosse, NE vs. TEN

TE8 Kyle Rudolph, MIN @ NO

TE9 Dawson Knox, BUF @ HOU

TE10 Irv Smith, MIN @ NO

TE11 Jordan Akins, HOU vs. BUF

TE12 Anthony Firkser, TEN @ NE

TE13 Josh Hill, NO vs. MIN

TE14 Ben Watson, NE vs. TEN

TE15 Tyler Kroft, BUF @ HOU

TE16 Luke Willson, SEA @ PHI

