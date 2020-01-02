The NFL's modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020 were announced Thursday evening. Safety Troy Polamalu and wide receiver Reggie Wayne highlight the list of first timers included on the list, while safety and current 49ers GM John Lynch is among the notable returners.

The 15 finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall’s Selection Committee meets in Miami the day before Super Bowl LIV. The full committee will elect five modern-era players, who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80% from the committee.

The NFL's full class of recipients will be introduced during NFL Honors, the league's two-hour awards special to air nationally on the eve of the game.

The finalists are as followed:

Troy Polamalu , Safety – 200 3-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers, (First finalist appearance) — Polamalu was First-Team All-Pro four times and Second-Team twice. The eight-time Pro Bowler was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, helping Pittsburgh reach seven postseasons and two Super Bowls during his tenure.

LeRoy Butler , Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers (1) — Butler made four Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro four times as well. He started at strong safety for three straight NFL Championship game appearances for the Packers and had seven tackles and one sack in Green Bay's Super Bowl XXXI win.

Holt was voted to seven Pro Bowls throughout his career, leading the Rams in receptions for seven straight seasons between 2002 and 2008. Steve Hutchinson , Guard – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans (3) — Hutchinson emerged as one of football's best guards, being named All-Pro six times and making seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He was twice chosen as NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals (5) — Missing just one game in his career, Faneca was named First-Team All-Pro six times and Second Team twice. He was selected to nine straight Pro Bowls, blocking for nine 1,000-yard rushers.

Edgerrin James, Running Back – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks (4) — James captured the NFL's rushing titles during his first two seasons, winning the NFL's Rookie of the Year award in 1999. He was selected to four Pro Bowls and made All-Pro three times.

Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders (2) — A key member of the Patriots' defense that won six straight titles throughout the 2000s, Seymour played in four Super Bowls with New England. He was voted to seven Pro Bowls and selected All-Pro five times.

