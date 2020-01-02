Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have strong interest in former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer as they look for a replacement for Freddie Kitchens, according to FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman. Kitchens was fired on Sunday following a 6–10 finish to the regular season.

Meyer, 55, has never coached in the NFL and has been retired since the 2018 season due to health reasons. In his 17 years of coaching at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, he finished with a 187–32 record and three national championships.

Albert Breer of The MMQB says a lot would have to fall in place for Meyer to take the job and a potential hiring was more likely before the team parted ways with general manager John Dorsey. The team's former scouting department had fans of Meyer in it.

Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported that a person close to Meyer says he "now has 'that itch' to return to coaching' and is not a candidate to join the Washington Redskins' front office. ESPN's Adam Schefter described the Meyer rumors as "an interesting situation to watch."

The Browns are set to interview former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. He has already interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and is drawing interest from the New York Giants.