Wild Card NFL DFS - Do You Know 'Smokey' Brown?

There are two ways I see the Bills going into Houston and beating the Texans:



One is obvious through their defense being the strength against a Texans team that allows a high number of sacks. Or two, if someone is going off and is a must-play at his price, it’s John "Smokey" Brown.



Devin Singletary is bad chalk in my mind and the passing game is going to be Brown and Cole Beasley, with Brown’s big-play ability being something that can really set the slate off around his 20-30% ownership. The Texans secondary is vulnerable and on a good playing surface I can see Brown going well over 100 yards receiving with two touchdowns as he has been a big-play guy for the Bills all season and in particular on the road.

AMBUSH PLAY: John Brown & the Bills Defense



