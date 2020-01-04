Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are playing in the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2009 when they take on the Titans on Saturday night. New England will host the AFC Wild Card playoff contest at Gillette Stadium.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (Try it for free)

The Patriots are looking to bounce back from a surprising 27–24 loss to the Dolphins last weekend. New England's defense has been its biggest strength all season as Tom Brady has struggled with inconsistency. His completion rate of 60.8% is the lowest since 2013 (60.5%). Brady has also dealt with some right elbow issues but has denied he's injured.

New England hasn't had a reliable receiving corps this season for Brady. Julian Edelman leads the team with 100 catches, and Phillip Dorsett is second behind him at 29.

The Titans have been strong since Ryan Tannehill took over as starting quarterback in Week 7. He led the NFL in passer rating (117.5) after guiding Tennessee to a 35-14 win over the Texans to secure a playoff spot. Tannehill will be making his playoff debut against the defending Super Bowl champs on Saturday.

Tennessee's dynamic offense will face the Patriots' defense with star running back Derrick Henry and rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown. Henry totaled a a league-best 1,540 rushing yards with 16 TDs. Brown became the fifth rookie receiver in Titans history to top over 500 yards, but he blew past the record with 1,051. He also set the Titans' rookie record for receiving TDs (eight).