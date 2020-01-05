Bills quarterback Josh Allen shouldered the blame for Buffalo's overtime loss to the Texans on Saturday. Allen said "I've got to be better," after the Bills fell 22-19 in the AFC Wild Card.

"There's some things we should have hit on," Allen said postgame, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "I put that on my shoulders, especially with how well our defense played today. Teams go how their quarterbacks usually go, and I've got to be better for this team."

Allen completed 24 of 46 passes for 264 yards on Saturday, and he added 92 yards rushing. But the second-year quarterback did fumble the ball in the fourth quarter, and he could not lead Buffalo down the field for a game-winning score in overtime.

The Bills enter 2020 still seeking their first playoff victory this century. Buffalo broke a 17-year postseason drought in 2017 before losing to the Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card.

Allen threw 20 touchdowns in 2019 while adding nine rushing scores on the ground. The Wyoming product tallied 3,089 passing yards and averaged 6.5 yards per attempt. He is 15–12 in two years as the Bills' starter.