Wade Phillips will not return as the Rams' defensive coordinator next season.

Phillips confirmed reports of his dismissal on Twitter on Monday afternoon and said he wants to continue coaching.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry and the Los Angeles Times's Gary Klein were first to report the news.

Phillips, 72, signed a three-year contract with the Rams in 2017 after the team hired head coach Sean McVay.

Los Angeles suffered a disappointing season and was knocked out of playoff contention in Week 16. They finished 9–7 one year after winning the NFC Championship and reaching Super Bowl LIII. The Rams' defense ranked 17th in points allowed per game with 22.6 in 2019.

Unfortunately, the defense struggled with inconsistency despite adding cornerback Jalen Ramsey in mid-October and having two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

Phillips started his NFL coaching career in 1976 as a linebackers coach for the Houston Oilers. He has worked for 10 different organizations throughout his career and served as defensive coordinator with eight of them.