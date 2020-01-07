YouTube

A new trailer has been released for Netflix's upcoming three-part documentary series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. The series will premiere on the streaming platform on Jan. 15.

Based off the trailer, the series will follow Hernandez from his early high school football days in Connecticut through his successful career at Florida and then with the New England Patriots. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. He played for them from 2010 to 2012 and made an appearance in Super Bowl XLVI.

In 2015, Hernandez was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd and sentenced to life in prison. In 2017, Hernandez was found hanging by a bedsheet in his prison cell and died at a hospital. After his death, he was diagnosed with severe CTE.

Aaron Hernandez was the subject of a two-part series on Oxygen called Aaron Hernandez Uncovered that was released in March 2018. The Boston Globe's Spotlight team also investigated the murder of Odin Lloyd and Hernandez's life in a six-part podcast called Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.