Mike McCarthy's staff in Dallas continues to come together. McCarthy will reportedly keep Kellen Moore as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Moore was the Cowboys' backup quarterback from 2015-17 before moving to quarterbacks coach in 2018. He became Dallas' offensive coordinator in 2019, calling plays for the first time in his career. The Cowboys finished 2019 No. 6 in scoring offense under Moore.

Moore will be Dallas' offensive coordinator in 2020, while former Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan will lead the defense. The Cowboys continued to fill out their staff on Tuesday, hiring John Fassel as their special teams coordinator. Fassel had previously been the Rams' special teams coordinator since 2012.

McCarthy was named the Cowboys' head coach on Monday, less than a day after former head coach Jason Garrett was not retained by owner Jerry Jones. McCarthy's contract will be for five years.

Dallas finished second in the NFC East in 2019 at 8–8. The Cowboys have missed the playoffs in seven of the last 10 seasons, and they have not reached the NFC Championship since 1995.