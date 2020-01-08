Here are FullTime Fantasy's quarterback rankings for the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs!

Shawn Childs is a high-stakes legend, the Fantasy Rainman, bringing his RDA analytics to SI Fantasy. His bold Stefon Diggs 27-point prediction in Week 6 struck gold for our members including a $40,000 hit (1 point away from $250,000) in DFS.

Everybody loves a good set of fantasy football rankings but did you know with FullTime Fantasy, you can customize your rankings based on your league's scoring rules and settings?

It's simple. All you have to do is subscribe to the monthly plan, use promo code RANKINGS50 and you'll receive 50% off your first two months of a premium subscription. Enjoy all the perks of weekly content from Shawn Childs and Dr. Roto, tools, cheatsheets, projections and more.

Click HERE to view the full set of positional rankings every week. On this page, you'll find the NEW CUSTOM SCORING option so you can enter your league's scoring and settings. Once filled in, you'll have your own unique set of rankings, which are hand-crafted every week using real-time, detailed stat projections and updated throughout the week up until kickoff.

Divisional Round QB Rankings:

QB1 Patrick Mahomes, KC vs. HOU

QB2 Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. TEN

QB3 Deshaun Watson, HOU @ KC

QB4 Russell Wilson, SEA @ GB

QB5 Aaron Rodgers, GB vs. SEA

QB6 Ryan Tannehill, TEN @ BAL

QB7 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF vs. MIN

QB8 Kirk Cousins, MIN @ SF

Join FullTime Fantasy using promo code RANKINGS50 to get customizable rankings for 50% off the first two months of a season-long subscription!