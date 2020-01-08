Raiders Rookie RB Josh Jacobs Buys House for Dad

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs capped an impressive rookie season on Tuesday by buying a house for his dad, Marty.

Jacobs tweeted that he "bought my pops a house" on Tuesday afternoon, and the Raiders later tweeted a video of Jacobs' gift to his father.

The Alabama product detailed his childhood in Tulsa, Okla., in 2019, noting he and his four siblings would at times have to live out of a car.

"Sleeping in the car, I always look back on it," Jacobs said, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "It's always going to be something that molded me into who I am. It might have been rough, but, I mean, it's my life."

Jacobs earned a four-year, $11.9 million contract upon being selected with the No. 24 pick in the 2019 draft. He rushed for a rookie-leading 1,150 yards this season, adding seven touchdowns.