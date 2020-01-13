New Giants head coach Joe Judge almost missed his interview with the team when he got off at the Penn Station in Manhattan instead of the Penn Station in Newark, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

The morning after an interview with Mississippi State near Judge's home in Providence, he took a 6:43 a.m. Amtrak due for Newark for his 11 a.m. interview with the Giants.

At 9:43 a.m., King said, Judge got off at the Penn Station on 33rd Street instead. The Giants had sent a driver to pick him up. Judge then called him, according to King:

“Where are you?” The guy said, “I’m here. Where are you?” Judge looked around and told him 34th Street, and the Giants rep said, “You got off at the wrong Penn Station!”

Judge called an Uber from midtown and got to East Rutherford 15 minutes before the start of the most important interview of his life. The Giants' facilities in East Rutherford are only a 20-minute drive from Newark's Penn Station, compared to a roughly 35-minute trip from Manhattan.

“I didn’t know there were two Penn Stations,” Judge told King. “No problem, I got there just in time.”

There are actually three Penn Stations along the Eastern seaboard, a source of much confusion for those not familiar: one in Newark, one in Manhattan and one in Baltimore.

The mix-up obviously didn't impede his performance in the interview. Giants owner John Mara was so impressed that, immediately following their three-hour meeting, he was hooked.

“Wow,” he told King. “This has to be our guy.”