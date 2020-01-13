Report: ESPN Preparing Historic Offer For Tony Romo

According to Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, ESPN is preparing an offer to Tony Romo that would make the current CBS broadcaster the highest-paid sportscaster in TV history.

The multi-year deal, McCarthy reports, would pay between $10 and $14 million annually.

Romo is a broadcasting free agent this offseason. He is currently finishing the final year of his initial contract with CBS, a three-year deal for around $4 million annually. A source told Front Office Sports that CBS has the right to match ESPN's offer. It's additionally unclear what role Romo would exactly have if he did move to ESPN. CBS altered its top booth for Romo's arrival, something that network executives at FOX and ESPN were reportedly not ready to do when the former Cowboys QB was deciding on where he wanted to start his broadcasting career.

Romo starred almost immediately upon transitioning from the field to the booth, arguably calling his best game in last year's AFC Championship when he predicted countless plays before they transpired on the field.

Before returning to the Oakland Raiders, Jon Gruden earned over $6 million a year from ESPN to call Monday Night Football. During the early 1990s, John Madden made $8 million a year.

Romo started 156 regular-season games over the course of his 13-year career with the Cowboys. He ended his career with a 78-49 regular-season record and a 2-4 record in the playoffs.