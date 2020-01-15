Via CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson was visibly upset and disappointed on Wednesday morning after awaiting a call to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame but the news never came.

Pearson questioned what credentials he may have been missing or what he did to not get selected.

"What have I done wrong?" Pearson said, according to CBS Dallas Fort Worth. "I played the game, did everything right, represented the Cowboys in every way possible and never brought shame or nothing to the name of the Dallas Cowboys. Played in seven championship games, captain. Take me out of the equation and see how many games they win. At least four they’re gonna lose."

Pearson was a finalist for the 2020 Centennial Hall of Fame class. He was previously named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1970s and is the only offensive player from that list who is not enshrined in Canton. He was also inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2011.

Pearson is a fan favorite because of the Hail Mary pass from Roger Staubach that he caught in 1975 to beat the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs. He was part of three Super Bowl appearances and came away with one win at Super Bowl XII during the 1977 season. He retired in 1983.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class includes former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and former safety Cliff Harris.