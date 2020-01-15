Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has signed a one-year contract and decided to return for a 17th NFL season, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

He was slated to become a free agent in March.

"This season was among the most fun of my career," Fitzgerald wrote on Twitter. "The future is so bright for this team & I relish the opportunity to build with this talented young nucleus. Arizona is where I started and where I will finish. 2020! Let's get to work!"

Fitzgerald has recorded 1,378 career receptions and 17,083 to rank second all-time in NFL history behind only Jerry Rice. He has 120 career touchdowns, which is No. 6 all-time. He is an 11-time Pro Bowler and has started 84 consecutive games.

Last season, Fitzgerald recorded 74 catches for 804 yards and four touchdowns to lead the 5–10 Cardinals.