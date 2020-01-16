Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2, the NFL and FOX announced Thursday.

Lovato's performance will be part of the Super Bowl pregame show on FOX. The multi-platinum singer and songwriter is known for hits like "Cool for the Summer," "Confident," "Give Your Heart a Break" and "Tell Me You Love Me."

Lovato joins an impressive lineup of singers who have previously performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl, including Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Billy Joel, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Neil Diamond.

Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to last year's Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during the big game's halftime show this year.

Super Bowl LIV will take place at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.