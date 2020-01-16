Who's going to the Super Bowl? The MMQB staff makes its picks.

The conference championship games are here! There are only three more NFL games left on the calendar, but they're the most important ones. This week two teams will punch their tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. Both home teams are favored by a touchdown this week, but that didn't scare off a few of our staffers from picking upsets.

Here's who has been picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Bette Marston, Associate Editor

Kalyn Kahler, Staff Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

Let's make some picks:

BOLD denotes an upset pick, according to Vegas betting lines. Get against-the-spread picks from our team of experts at the SI Gambling vertical.

And here are the standings after the regular season.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.