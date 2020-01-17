Kyler Murray Would 'Love' To Play in NFL, MLB at Same Time

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's main focus right now is football, but he is leaving the door open to one day playing in MLB as well.

When asked whether he could play in both leagues at the same time, Murray said he was more than capable.

"I think I could," Murray told the Arizona Republic. "Athletically, I think, yeah, I could do it. I've been playing both my whole life. I would love to add that to the résumé."

The former outfielder was picked No. 8 overall by the Oakland Athletics in 2018 and signed a $4.66 million signing bonus. However, a Heisman-winning season at Oklahoma halted his burgeoning MLB career.

That season made Murray the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a fully-guaranteed, four-year, $35 million contract and eschewed his major league dreams—for now.

"I don't understand why in sports they try to marginalize it," Murray said. "They try to make you pick one and I get it, but we'll see. I think it would be fun. Right now, though, I'm just focused on football."

Murray threw for 3,722 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his rookie season. He also ran for 544 yards and four touchdowns.