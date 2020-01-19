What City Has Hosted The Most Super Bowls?

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Until Feb. 2, there are two answers: Miami and New Orleans. But that will change when the Chiefs meet the winner of the Packers-49ers game for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

1. Miami: 10 Super Bowls (not including Super Bowl LIV)

Miami has hosted 10 Super Bowls with an 11th coming up. They hosted in 1968, 1969, 1971, 1976, 1979, 1989, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2010 and, now, 2020.

Super Bowl II: Green Bay Packers 33 vs Oakland Raiders 14

Super Bowl III: New York Jets 16 vs. Baltimore Colts 7

Super Bowl V: Baltimore Colts 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys 13

Super Bowl X: Pittsburgh Steelers 21 vs. Dallas Cowboys 17

Super Bowl XXIII: San Francisco 49ers 20 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 16

Super Bowl XXIX: San Francisco 49ers 49 vs. San Diego Chargers 26

Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos 34 vs. Atlanta Falcons 19

Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts 29 vs. Denver Broncos 17

2. New Orleans: 10 Super Bowls

New Orleans has hosted 10 Super Bowls (1970, 1972, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002, and 2013). The Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in the most recent one in 2013, 34-31, which included an intentional safety in the last few seconds to preserve the victory.

Super Bowl IV: Kansas City Chiefs 23 vs. Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl VI: Dallas Cowboys 24 vs. Miami Dolphins 3

Super Bowl IX: Pittsburgh Steelers 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings 6

Super Bowl XII: Dallas Cowboys 27 vs. Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl XV: Oakland Raiders 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 10

Super Bowl XX: Chicago Bears 46 vs. New England Patriots 10

Super Bowl XXIV: San Francisco 49ers 55 vs. Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl XXXI: Green Bay Packers 35 vs. New England Patriots 21

Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots 20 vs. St. Louis Rams 17

Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens 34 vs. San Francisco 49ers 31

3. Los Angeles: 7 Super Bowls

Los Angeles has hosted seven times, including the first Super Bowl ever in 1967. Los Angeles and Pasadena, the home of the Rose Bowl, also hosted in 1973, 1977, 1980, 1983, 1987 and 1993.

Super Bowl I: Green Bay Packers 35 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 10

Super Bowl VII: Miami Dolphins 14 vs. Washington Redskins 7

Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders 32 vs. Minnesota Vikings 14

Super Bowl XIV: Pittsburgh Steelers 31 vs. Los Angeles Rams 19

Super Bowl XVII: Washington Redskins 27 vs. Miami Dolphins 17

Super Bowl XXI: New York Giants 39 vs. Denver Broncos 20

Super Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys 52 vs. Buffalo Bills 17

4. Tampa Bay: 4 Super Bowls

Tampa Bay has hosted four times (1984, 1991, 2001, and 2009). The most recent one, in 2009, saw the Steelers beat the Cardinals 27-23 on a Santonio Holmes touchdown in the waning seconds.

Super Bowl XVIII: Los Angeles Raiders 38 vs. Washington Redskins 9

Super Bowl XXV: New York Giants 20 vs. Buffalo Bills 19

Super Bowl XXXV: Baltimore Ravens 34 vs. New York Giants 7

Super Bowl XLII: Pittsburgh Steelers 27 vs. Arizona Cardinals 23

5. Phoenix: 3 Super Bowls

Phoenix hosted Super Bowls in 1996, 2008 and 2015.

Super Bowl XXX: Dallas Cowboys 27 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants 17 vs. New England Patriots 14

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots 28 vs. Seattle Seahawks 24

6. San Diego: 3 Super Bowls

San Diego hosted Super Bowls in 1988, 1998 and 2003.

Super Bowl XXII: Washington Redskins 42 vs. Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl XXXII: Denver Broncos 31 vs. Green Bay Packers 24

Super Bowl XXXVII: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48 vs. Oakland Raiders 21

7. Houston: 3 Super Bowls

Houston hosted Super Bowls in 1974, 2004 and 2017.

Super Bowl VII: Miami Dolphins 24 vs. Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl XXXVIII: New England Patriots 32 vs. Carolina Panthers 29

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots 34 vs. Atlanta Falcons 28