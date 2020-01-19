NFL Rumors: Joe Woods Considered Top Candidate for Browns DC Job
The coaching carousel continues to spin as several teams are looking to add to their staffs before the 2020 season.
The Browns are considering hiring 49ers defensive backs and passing game coordinator Joe Woods as its new defensive coordinator once San Francisco's season ends, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Niners are still in the postseason and will face the Packers on Sunday in the NFC Championship game, and the winner will advance to the Super Bowl.
Schefter reports Woods is "on track" to get the job with the Browns if the two sides can agree on a contract at the appropriate time.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- The Browns informed Steve Wilks that he will not be retained as the team's defensive coordinator. (Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com)
- With no on-field coaching spot on Mike McCarthy's staff, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten hasn't ruled out playing in 2020. Witten could possibly reunite with former Dallas coach Jason Garrett, who is now the Giants' offensive coordinator. (Chris Mortensen, ESPN)
- The Jaguars will interview former Redskins head coach Jay Gruden for their vacant offensive coordinator job. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)
- The Browns are interested in either Niners' passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur or run game coordinator Mike McDaniel for their offensive coordinator vacancy. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Eagles are expected to request an interview with Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka for their offensive coordinator job. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)