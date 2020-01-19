The coaching carousel continues to spin as several teams are looking to add to their staffs before the 2020 season.

The Browns are considering hiring 49ers defensive backs and passing game coordinator Joe Woods as its new defensive coordinator once San Francisco's season ends, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Niners are still in the postseason and will face the Packers on Sunday in the NFC Championship game, and the winner will advance to the Super Bowl.

Schefter reports Woods is "on track" to get the job with the Browns if the two sides can agree on a contract at the appropriate time.

