Out the final four teams in the 2019-20 NFL postseason, the San Francisco 49ers have made the Super Bowl most recently. The Niners reached the sport's biggest stage in 2013, when they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers' five championships put them right behind the Patriots and Steelers (six) for most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. Four of San Francisco's Super Bowl wins came with Joe Montana under center.

On Sunday, QB Jimmy Garoppolo will make his second career postseason start when they meet the Packers in a rematch of their Week 12 game. A Super Bowl berth is on the line.

Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

49ers Super Bowl History

Super Bowl XVI: 49ers 26, Bengals 21

Super Bowl XIX: 49ers 38, Dolphins 16

Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers 20, Bengals 16

Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers 55, Broncos 10

Super Bowl XXIX: 49ers 49, Chargers 26

Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens 34, 49ers 31