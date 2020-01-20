Patrick Mahomes Leads NFL's Merchandise Sales, Beating Tom Brady

For the first time since 2016, Tom Brady is not the NFL's top merchandise seller.

That honor now goes to Patrick Mahomes, according to the NFL Players Association. Brady has never ranked outside of the top nine in merchandise sales in his 20-year career.

The data is compiled from 75 official NFLPA licensees and includes sales from jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, wall decals, bobbleheads, photos and a litany of other products.

Ezekiel Elliott, Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. round out the top five.

The Top 20 in merchandise sales from Mar. 1 to Nov. 30, 2019:

1. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

6. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Bears

7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

11. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

12. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

13. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

14. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

16. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

17. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

18. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys

19. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

20. Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets