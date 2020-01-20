Who Has the Most Rushing Touchdowns in a Single NFL Playoff Game?

Raheem Mostert and the 49ers ran all over the Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, with San Francisco's running back tallying 205 rushing yards by the 12:00 mark in the fourth quarter.

Mostert also found the end zone four times, nearly setting the NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single playoff game. Who is Mostert trailing on the all-time list? Look no further than former 49ers running back Ricky Watters. The Notre Dame product bullied the Giants to the tune of 118 rushing yards and five touchdowns in January 1994, advancing San Francisco to the NFC Championship.

Check out the list behind Watters for the most rushing touchdowns in a playoff game below:

Ricky Watters, 49ers – 5 TDs vs. New York in January 1994

LeGarrette Blount, 49ers – 4 TDs vs. Indianapolis in January 2014

Raheem Mostert, 49ers – 4 TDs vs. Green Bay in January 2020

Adrian Peterson, Vikings – 3 TDs vs. New Orleans in January 2010

Emmitt Smith, Cowboys – 3 TDs vs. Minnesota in January 1996

Shaun Alexander, Seahawks – 3 TDs vs. Green Bay in January 2004



Larry Csonka, Dolphins – 3 TDs vs. Raiders in January 197

*21 players ran for three touchdowns in a playoff game