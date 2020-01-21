Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt is bringing his comedy chops to Saturday Night Live.

SNL announced on Twitter that Watt will host the show on Feb. 1 with country artist Luke Combs joining as the musical guest.

Watt is the 27th athlete to host the late night show. Other NFL players including Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton and Eli Manning have also hosted SNL.

Watt's worked in television before while playing himself on FOX's New Girl and FX's The League. He also has plenty of movie experience after portraying a soccer coach in the 2016 flick Bad Moms and a football player in 2016's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

The Texans finished the 2019 season 10–6 after being knocked out of the playoffs by the Chiefs in the divisional round. Watt missed the majority of the regular season after he suffered a pectoral injury in Week 8 but returned in time for the postseason.